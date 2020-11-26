Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes For Best Friend Natasha Poonawalla

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to share a sweet wish for best friend Natasha Poonawalla as she turns a year older today. The actor went on to share a throwback picture and also penned an adorable birthday wish for. Seeing this post, netizens were quick enough to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a birthday wish for her best friend Natasha Poonawalla. The actor shared a throwback selfie where they can be seen looking all glamorous. Kareena can be seen wearing a fur outfit, while Natasha opted for a black choker shimmer outfit. Kareena completed her look by opting for a sleek one side hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyeliner and dark lips. Natasha, on the other hand, opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, winged eyeliner and red lips.

Along with the glam picture, the actor also penned a birthday wish for her best friend. She wrote, “Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you ❤️🎈🎈🎈”. Take a look at the post below.

Seems like best friend Kareena Kapoor was not the one to wish Natasha on her special day. Actors and girl gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also went all out to share some sweet wishes for the birthday girl. Malaika Arora shared a monochrome candid picture where the duo can be seen dolled up in stunning attires. The two can also be seen flashing their smiles in the candid picture. Along with the post she wrote, “Happy happy birthday u crazy, amazing gurl. Love ya natsss @natasha.poonawalla”.

Karisma went on to share a very sophisticated selfie of them looking regal in the post. Along with the post, Karisma also wrote, “Happy birthday natsy 🎂🥳 to many more fun times and crazy trips together 🤗 miss you ❤️ @natasha.poonawalla”. Amrita shared a sweet selfie of them where they are all smiles for the camera and penned a long note. Take a look at the post below.

