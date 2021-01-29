Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Photo With BFF Reenaa Along With Baby Taimur & Ranvir

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a throwback photograph with baby Taimur Ali Khan and her BFF Reenaa Pillai Gupta with her munchkin Ranvir to wish Reenaa on her birthday. Earlier this morning, Bebo took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet birthday wish for her long-time best friend, expressing how their friendship has evolved over the years. For the unversed, Kareena had shared the same photograph with her BFF on Instagram in July last year and fans couldn't stop gushing over Taimur and Ranvir's friendship.

Kareena reveals how her friendship with Reenaa has stood the 'test of time'

Earlier today, i.e. January 29, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan dug up her photo gallery to share an old photograph with close friend Reenaa and their baby boys, i.e. Taimur and Ranvir. In the aww-dorable throwback picture shared by her, Kareena and BFF Reenaa are seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera, while Taimur and Ranvir were busy looking at ducks in their baby strollers. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, the Good Newwz actor penned a heartfelt note to describe her friendship with the director of Events Bay.

She wrote, "Some friendships need no tag, some need no name, some friendships stand the test of time and last forever.

From us being crazy teenagers to our crazy boys now... this one's forever.

Love you reenz Happy birthday".

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below:

Back in July last year, Kareena had shared the same photograph along with an old photograph of herself and Reenaa to reveal that just like them, their munchkins have also grown a close bond. When she had shared the picture back then, it was Tim and Ranvir who stole the limelight for fans with their adorableness and innocence with which they were staring at the ducks by the pond. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 'Poo' of Bollywood had written, "Some friendships just don’t need a definition... they are embedded forever @reenz290. Us and now Tim and Ranvir".

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos below:

