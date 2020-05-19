Kareena Kapoor Khan's Skincare Routine Is Quite 'basic' To Follow

Kareena Kapoor Khan's glowing skin has often left fans wondering about her skincare routine. When it looks like the actor spends huge amounts on treating and taking care of her skin, that is not entirely true though. Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in practising yoga and eating right, which might be the reason behind her healthy and glowing skin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's skincare routine is quite 'basic'

During an interview at the Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed about her skincare routine. She revealed that her skincare routine is quite basic. Kareena Kapoor Khan drinks a lot of water to keep her skin hydrated and also uses a nice moisturiser to keep her skin moisturised. Kareena Kapoor Khan added that she drinks at least 3 litres of water every day and makes sure she stays hydrated always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared that she starts her day with a big glass of water and some fruits. Speaking about her skincare routine, she said her skin is dry and she uses a night cream before she goes to bed. She uses a light moisturiser and also applies a hydrating mask once a week. When the weather is hotter, Kareena Kapoor Khan never leaves her house without sunscreen.

Speaking about skin breakout, Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned in an interview that she does not follow a diet. She believes that people who follow a diet tend to binge-eat and that is when the skin breaks out. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she takes three meals every day and eats healthy and a wholesome meal. Kareena Kapoor Khan had once mentioned that she never goes to bed with makeup. She also cuts on oily food and that helps no breakage on her skin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also believes in working out and practices yoga to keep healthy skin. Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier mentioned that her family swears by almond oil. They use it on their skin with a combination of yogurt, which is quite helpful for dry skin.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film. The film is an adaptation of a Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

