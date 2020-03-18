Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Set Twinning Goals In Matching Outfits

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora never fail to impress their fans with their sartorial choices. Be it red carpet events or casual Sunday outings, the sisters manage to make fashion statements with their unique sense of style. Many times, these pretty ladies know how to give the perfect twinning goals. Check out the pictures of the siblings when they gave major twinning goals. Take a look:

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's twinning saga

In the above picture, Malaika and Amrita are having a blast in Goa during their New Year vacation. Looking at the picture, it looks like black was the theme for the night. In the photo, Malaika can be seen in a bralette which she paired with metallic pants, while Amrita opted for a strappy top which she styled with denim shorts.

Actor Amrita Arora took to her Instagram account to share an adorable post form her Diwali celebrations with family. In this picture, you can see the Arora sisters posing for a classic family photo on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the post as, "Always Family First 💥💥💥 #Diwalitime❤️❤️". Both the actors chose to wear a white kurta and the Arora sisters look absolutely gorgeous in their traditional wear.

Malaika and Amrita stepped out in the Mumbai monsoon to have a special dinner date. The Munni Badnam Hui actor went for the classic white and blue combination. She looked pretty in a white crop top which she paired with distressed denim and white sneakers. On the other hand, Amrita donned a plunging neckline white crop top and completed her look with a denim skirt which had thigh-high slits.

