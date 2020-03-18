The Debate
Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora Set Twinning Goals In Matching Outfits

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora surely know how to give some sibling goals and their fashion styling is something we all can take cues from. Read further.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora never fail to impress their fans with their sartorial choices. Be it red carpet events or casual Sunday outings, the sisters manage to make fashion statements with their unique sense of style. Many times, these pretty ladies know how to give the perfect twinning goals. Check out the pictures of the siblings when they gave major twinning goals. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's Nude Crop Top & Leggings Cost Will Leave You Stunned

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's twinning saga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 

In the above picture, Malaika and Amrita are having a blast in Goa during their New Year vacation. Looking at the picture, it looks like black was the theme for the night. In the photo, Malaika can be seen in a bralette which she paired with metallic pants, while Amrita opted for a strappy top which she styled with denim shorts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan

Actor Amrita Arora took to her Instagram account to share an adorable post form her Diwali celebrations with family. In this picture, you can see the Arora sisters posing for a classic family photo on the occasion of Diwali. She captioned the post as, "Always Family First 💥💥💥 #Diwalitime❤️❤️". Both the actors chose to wear a white kurta and the Arora sisters look absolutely gorgeous in their traditional wear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika and Amrita stepped out in the Mumbai monsoon to have a special dinner date. The Munni Badnam Hui actor went for the classic white and blue combination. She looked pretty in a white crop top which she paired with distressed denim and white sneakers. On the other hand, Amrita donned a plunging neckline white crop top and completed her look with a denim skirt which had thigh-high slits.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora Rock Steely Outfits Flawlessly

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak

 

 

First Published:
