Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Photo Goes Viral After Seven Years

Almost after seven years after her marriage to Saif Ali Khan, a rare picture of Kareena Kapoor from her wedding has surfaced on the. Dazzling in a red sharara inherited from her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, Kareena looked stunning with her heavy gold jewellery on as she smiled for the camera. The Good Newwz actor's wedding look had her fans go gaga over it on social media.

Kareena Kapoor's rare wedding photograph goes viral on social media

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The celebrity couple kept their wedding a private affair and later hosted a grand star-studded reception at night. For her wedding ceremony, Kareena reportedly wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's sharara with restoration work by ace designer Ritu Kumar.

The Ki & Ka actor paired her look with heavy traditional gold Nawabi jewellery comprising a statement choker necklace along with a maang tikka and a paasa. In terms of her makeup, she kept it dewy with reddish-pink lips, winged-eyeliner and filled brows. Check out the picture below:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in 2019. The film received a thumbs up from the audience as well as the film critics, and it also did exceptionally well at the box office. The story of this Raj Mehta directorial is based on In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and it managed to gross over ₹318 Crores at the box office. Kapoor will be seen playing a titular role next, in the period drama titled Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

