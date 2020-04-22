Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 36 'China Town's' Lesser-known Facts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a true fashionista and the trendsetter, who has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky.

In 2006, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead character in Abbas-Mastan’s comedy-mystery-thriller, 36 China Town, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The movie is a multistarrer having Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolved around a wealthy casino owner, who is murdered in her mansion at 36, China Town and the investigating detective uncovers multiple suspects, all with independent motives to commit the crime. Here are some lesser-known facts about 36 China Town.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Practices Yoga In This Throwback Pic

36 China Town lesser-known facts

The movie marks Upen Patel's debut and his voice was dubbed in the movie.

The mobile number of Upen Patel mentioned in the movie, turned out to be the real number of a doctor in Mumbai, who started getting calls in the name of Upen Patel.

mobile number of Upen Patel mentioned in the movie, turned out to be the real number of a doctor in Mumbai, who started getting calls in the name of Upen Patel. When the film was launched it had Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukherjee, and Vivek Oberoi as the lead cast, but all the stars dropped out due to certain issue's. Akshaye Khanna replaced Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor replaced Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Rani Mukherjee, and Upen Patel replaced Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Are Workout Buddies And These Pics Prove It

The concept of this movie came to directors Abbas-Mustan while watching the detective thriller Chinatown (1974). This movie is thus partly based on and partly a tribute to that movie.

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were dating at the time the movie was shot.

The film was to be titled China Town, but Shakti Samanta refused to give away the title rights to the movie.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Bridal Outfits To Take Inspiration From

The movie is set in Goa, but was not shot there.

Priyanka Chopra made a cameo appearance in this movie.

The villain's identity was kept a secret even with the other stars of the movie to get their real shocked expression.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Taimur & Karisma Kapoor Shells Out Family Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.