Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 36 'China Town's' Lesser-known Facts

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a true fashionista and the trendsetter, who has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky.
In 2006, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead character in Abbas-Mastan’s comedy-mystery-thriller, 36 China Town, alongside Shahid Kapoor. The movie is a multistarrer having Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolved around a wealthy casino owner, who is murdered in her mansion at 36, China Town and the investigating detective uncovers multiple suspects, all with independent motives to commit the crime. Here are some lesser-known facts about 36 China Town.
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Practices Yoga In This Throwback Pic
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Are Workout Buddies And These Pics Prove It
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Bridal Outfits To Take Inspiration From
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Taimur & Karisma Kapoor Shells Out Family Goals
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.