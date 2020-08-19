Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Heroine's Plot Explained; Read Details

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Heroine was a drama film starring Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. Revolving around the life of a once successful film actor, whose career graph is on a decline, the movie features Kareena in a never-seen-avatar.

Upon its release, the movie received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Here’s everything that you need to know about the plot of the film.

Heroine’s Plot explained

The movie begins with a journalist reporting the life of Mahi Arora (played by Kareena Kapoor), a renowned actor who is unstable, damaged and lonely. Through a flashback, it is shown that Mahi shares a relation with another leading actor Aryan (Played by Arjun Rampal), who is on the verge of divorcing her wife.

Upon hearing that Aryan is about to shoot an intimate scene with another heroine, Mahi creates a massive scene on the set. The couple reconciles and attends a party, however, things get so much heated at the venue, that while driving back Aryan kicks Mahi out of his car and breaks their relation.

Putting her career in decline, Mahi suffers from depression after the breakup until she hires a PR manager, who uses sensationalist tactics to reinvent Mahi’s image. She suggests her to date cricketer Angad Paul (Played by Randeep Hooda) to use his connection for bagging a role in a big-budget movie. The lead actor of the film attempts to initiate an affair with the actor but she declines him and thus he seeks revenge by asking the director to re-edit the film.

Although the movie was successful, Mahi was dissatisfied with her role & in an attempt to prove her acting prowess, she signs a low-budget art film for months. On the other hand, Angad proposes Mahi but she feels that they should concentrate on their careers, which causes their relationship to end.

At the same time, the production of her film also stops due to financial crisis. Not only that, but she is also declined the opportunity to adopt a child due to alcoholism and mental problems. Mahi steeps furthermore in depression with zero big-budget films.

However, she decides to work with newcomers in low-budget films to build her career again. Meanwhile, she again meets Aryan at a wedding, the two rekindle and begin to date again. Aryan expresses that he wants her to do a big-budget film with her, however, the director is reluctant to the idea. Mahi who becomes obsessed with the idea of being cast in a big-budget film with Aryan, is mocked by journalists during a press conference.

Troubled Mahi then creates a massive controversy by leaking an intimate video of her and Aryan. The video becomes a viral sensation which also results in her low-budget movie to become an instant hit. However, Mahi’s career drowns with her being unstable after the incident. In the end, she is seen roaming in a foreign country alone. When asked if she is Mahi Arora, she denies.

