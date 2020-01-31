Kareena Kapoor Khan Swarmed By Paps; Asks, "Why Are You Shouting?"; Watch

Swarmed by excited shutterbugs while leaving a theatre in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen smiling and asking the paps why they are shouting. Soon after that, she can be patiently posing for pictures and also taking selfies with her fans. However, this is not the first time the actress has been swarmed by fans. Just a few days back, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were mobbed at the Mumbai International Airport. The family was approached by a number of fans for a selfie. The Jaawani Jaaneman actor had to lift Taimur Ali Khan to ensure his safety.

Paparazzi swarms Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress had gone to attend the premiere of husband Saif Ali Khan's Jaawani Jaaneman that marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, which is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film, which also stars Tabu, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in important roles, revolves around a playboy whose life changes when he discovers that he has a teenage daughter.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan's career trajectory in Bollywood is a remarkable one. Be it Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Geet from Jab We Met, Kareena has been one of the few trendsetters of the Hindi film industry. She was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz which turned out to be a blockbuster surpassing the ₹ '200 Crore' club benchmark. Kareena has been a part of the film industry for around two decades and is all set to celebrate her 20 years in Bollywood.

