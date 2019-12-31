From Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, Find Out Who Pulled Off The Jumpsuit Better

Jumpsuits can be often tricky to style and difficult to adorn. We take some style tips from B-town beauties, on how to wear jumpsuits or playsuits. They tell us how to style, for what occasions, read on-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a pale orange jumpsuit with white polka dots. She styled her 90's-inspired look with big glares, sleek bun and a contrast black clutch. This look is just the jumpsuit inspiration we need.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a shiny romper jumpsuit is the best jumpsuit look so far donned by any B-town beauty. She paired the look with black boots, black glasses and a sleek bun. This look can be recreated for any event or a casual outing with friends.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a black one-shoulder jumpsuit with white polka dots for Gully Boy promotions giving jumpsuit goals to many. She styles the look with a half pony and see-through block heels. Alia’s look can be worn for any party or semi-casual event.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a suit style playsuit for one of her events. She looking stunning in her wavy hair and casual sneakers. One more celeb-inspired look that can be recreated for any year-end brunch or party.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a print playsuit with an oversized jacket. She looked magnificent in her sleek pony with fly-away and chunky boots. The subtle make-up completed the look.

