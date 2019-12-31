The Debate
From Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, Find Out Who Pulled Off The Jumpsuit Better

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently donned a bell bottom, bell sleeves jumpsuit which took many by storm. Here are all the beauties who donned this style effortlessly.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jumpsuits can be often tricky to style and difficult to adorn. We take some style tips from B-town beauties, on how to wear jumpsuits or playsuits. They tell us how to style, for what occasions, read on-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Anam Mirza: Who Wore Sequin Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a pale orange jumpsuit with white polka dots. She styled her 90's-inspired look with big glares, sleek bun and a contrast black clutch. This look is just the jumpsuit inspiration we need. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Rhea Kapoor's Moody Sweatshirts Are Perfect For The Winters

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a shiny romper jumpsuit is the best jumpsuit look so far donned by any B-town beauty. She paired the look with black boots, black glasses and a sleek bun. This look can be recreated for any event or a casual outing with friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up On 'Poo Diaries', Says, She's 'still In Talks'

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a black one-shoulder jumpsuit with white polka dots for Gully Boy promotions giving jumpsuit goals to many. She styles the look with a half pony and see-through block heels. Alia’s look can be worn for any party or semi-casual event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a suit style playsuit for one of her events. She looking stunning in her wavy hair and casual sneakers. One more celeb-inspired look that can be recreated for any year-end brunch or party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a print playsuit with an oversized jacket. She looked magnificent in her sleek pony with fly-away and chunky boots. The subtle make-up completed the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A Total Boss-lady During The Promotions Of 'Good Newwz'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
