Taapsee Pannu reacts to controversy over multiplexes' disappointment on films OTT release

Have the Over-The-Top medium become a threat to the traditional system of movies at the theatres? While the debate has been raging on since the arrival of Netflix and other platforms, it has received further traction with the announcement of numerous films directly releasing on streaming platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This was evident with two multiplex chains expressing their disappointment when Gulabo Sitabo was announced for the OTT premiere, while producers reacted strongly over it.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Extends Birthday Wishes To Her 'neele Kukkad' Vicky Kaushal

Taapsee Pannu was asked about her take on the row during a Twitter chat with a journalist on Saturday. The actor was asked if the disappointment of the multiplex owners were justified. The Thappad star responded that she was not surprised over the multiplexes’responses.

She said, however, it was important to see which side circumstances were pointing to at the moment. Taapsee also said that only those who take out a way amid time and tough situations manage to succeed in life.

Here’s the post

मुझे कोई हैरानी नहीं है कि वो नाराज़ हैं। उनका नाराज़ होना बनता है पर ज़रूरी देखना है कि समय का पहिया किस तरफ़ घूम रहा है। समय और हालात के बीच रास्ता निकालने वाला ही कामयाब कहलाता है। https://t.co/RGzQkozX3E — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2020

READ: Sujoy Ghosh Subtly Trolling Taapsee Pannu Is Proof That They Love To Pull Each Others Leg

The actor was also asked during the interaction if the future of theatres were in danger. Taapsee disagreed and stated that films have always been made for the big screen, and was looked at as a social gathering. She also felt that if a ticketing system was put in for digital streaming too, then that could impact the star system.

Here’s the post

मुझे पूरी उम्मीद और यक़ीन है कि भारत में थिएटर कभी ख़तरे में नहीं हो सकते। हमारी काफ़ी फ़िल्में बड़े परदे के लिए ही बनती हैं ओर सामूहिक देखते ही बनती हैं । पर हाँ अगर डिजिटल ने टिकटिंग सिसटम चालू कर दिया तो स्टार सिस्टम में पक्का बदलाव आएगा । https://t.co/dM2M6CTcWi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2020

Taapsee also stated that with the shoots halted she had no ‘salary’ at the moment, but she was willing to take a pay cut if the situation demanded.

For the unversed, INOX and PVR had expressed their disappointment after Gulabo Sitabo was announced for a premiere on Amazon Prime. They felt the makers should have been patient and honoured their 'partnership' by holding on till the lockdown was lifted. The Producers' Guild, however, hit back in a strong statement how producers were trying to recover their investment and theatres will always be the first priority on films.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been spending lockdown by going back in time and sharing throwback pictures and narrating the stories attached to them. Like other film stars, she too lent her support for the COVID-19 relief, by pledging to help the daily wage workers of the industry. On the professional front, the actor’s film Thappad was praised once again after it premiered on Amazon Prime recently.

READ: '90s Love': THIS Movie Leads As Most Favourite As Taapsee, Ranveer, Ayushmann Join Trend

READ: Taapsee Pannu Talks About The Box Office Trajectory Of Female-led Films In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.