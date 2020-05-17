Taapsee Pannu Gives A Glimpse Of Leaking Bedroom AC, Says 'struggle Is Real' Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is leaving no stone unturned to ace her social media game amid the lockdown imposed by the government. With people practising social distancing and following the precautionary guidelines, life under self-quarantine has taught people to be self-reliant. However, what do you do when the air-conditioner in the house is not working?

Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu has asked this very question through her Instagram story as she captioned it, 'the struggle is real'. In the video uploaded by her, the actor can be heard saying, "So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking...”. She also gives a glimpse of the makeshift arrangement that has been made for the meantime.

Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu had also shared another video where she showed her younger sister's workout and gave a funny caption to the story as she hoped for the madness of the lockdown to end. The actor has kept her fans and followers entertained throughout the many phases of the nationwide lockdown in the country by sharing pictures from the archives and writing her memories of every picture through the caption.

Earlier on Sunday, Taapsee shared a throwback picture from the screening of her film Manmarziyaan as it featured her co-stars actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. She captioned the post, "This one is right after the screening of #Manmarziyaan in #TIFF. What an experience, what a response. My first ever love story gave me so much love ‘live’ to remember n enjoy. Also this was possible to quickest cross continent back n forth I did. We were in Canada for exactly 40 hours!

#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Have a look:

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

