Matrix 4 Filming Turns Downtown San Francisco Into A Full-fledged War Zone; See Pics

Matrix 4 shoot has commenced and Neo has been spotted again by the long-time fans of the franchise. The fourth instalment of the Matrix film franchise is making big noise as recently, photos from the Matrix 4 shoot were leaked online. Recently, the locals of downtown San Francisco got a special treat as the makers of the film decided that San Francisco will be one of the several Matrix 4 filming locations. Read on to know more about the Keanu Reeves’ starrer Matrix 4:

Matrix 4 brings in big guns and choppers to downtown San Francisco

Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi flicks of all time. The first Matrix movie was released back in 1999, whereas the third instalment of the franchise, titled The Matrix Revolutions, was premiered in 2003. Now, the John Wick actor is all set to reprise his role of 'The One' in the most awaited Matrix 4.

Several photos and videos of the same have been leaked on the internet, and fans were amazed to see Neo again almost after a decade. Carrie-Anne Moss, who played the role of Trinity, will be reprising her in this fourth instalment. Several fans of the Matrix franchise, from San Francisco, took to their social media handles and shared the Matrix 4 shoot footages with the world.

In these multiple videos, fans can see that there are two huge helicopters, flying very close to the ground level while shooting bullets on an unknown entity. These videos have created a buzz on the internet among the Matrix fans. Here are some of the footages posted by fans from San Francisco:

Matrix 4 creating a war zone in downtown San Francisco. Super low flying helicopters and explosions right on Market and Pine St. pic.twitter.com/a2dMkUIoNS — Alberto Tretti (@albertotretti) February 23, 2020

Matrix 4 being filmed on 425 California St. in San Francisco last night Feb.21 #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/GnTbDjpnMD — marlon manabat (@digo11650) February 22, 2020

Keanu Reeve's and Carrie-Anne Moss spotted filming Matrix 4 in San Francisco



via u/StormAlertZL and radiogeekbr #movies pic.twitter.com/MftbtKjcL5 — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) February 18, 2020

