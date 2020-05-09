Kareena Kapoor Khan To Neha Dhupia, Bollywood Moms Who Broke All Stereotypes

Beoming a mother is said to be one of the best moments in every woman's life. Here are some Bollywood moms who are not just fantastic actors but also fantastic moms. These working mothers of Bollywood have gone beyond the status of just being actors. These Bollywood mothers did not only focus on their career but they also took great care of their families. Here is a look at some of the coolest Bollywood moms who are an inspiration to several women in the country because of how they managed their personal and professional lives.

Bollywood moms who broke stereotypes at work & home

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was got married to Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. Her fans thought that Kareena Kapoor's Bollywood career had ended. However, the stunning actor never let that happen. She continued working in films and impressed her fans. Even after Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother to Taimur Ali Khan she was back on-screen with the film Veere Di Wedding.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World is said to be one of the most popular Bollywood actors who is super close to her child. The actor made several appearances with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has maintained her unique identity as an actor apart from being the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family.

Kajol

Kajol is considered as one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Despite being actor Ajay Devgn's wife, Kajol is very popular for her stunning performance in her films. Kajol has been a protective mother to Nysa and Yug. The actor keeps protecting her children from the unwanted attention of the media and paparazzi.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has a 16-year-old son Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika Arora's fantastic dance moves are highly appreciated by her fans. A lot of fans assumed that after having children, Malaika Arora may give up on her Bollywood career. But that never happened, Malaika Arora kept impressing her audience with her fantastic work.

Neha Dhupia

The actor is a doting mother to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha is still very focussed on her career. She has not only been a part of movies but also one of the most popular reality shows in India. She also has her own podcast talk show and is setting an example for all working mothers out there.

