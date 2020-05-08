Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Tara Sutaria: Who Rocked The Sequin Saree Better?

When Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion diva who barely goes wrong with her sartorial choices, on the other hand, Tara Sutaria too is also quite popular for her fashion sense. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria were spotted in a similar sequin saree designed by a celebrity stylist, take a look at who wore the outfit better.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a pink sequin saree and wore a silk blouse with it. The plunging neckline of the blouse went pretty well with the actor's saree. She went for dramatic eye makeup and wore a nude shade lipstick with her outfit. To complete her outfit, the actor wore a simple stone neckpiece and parted her hair in the middle letting it down. The saree Kareena Kapoor Khan wore was designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, wore a similar sequin saree which was grey in colour. The design of Tara Sutaria's blouse was similar to the one Kareena Kapoor Khan wore, however, the material was a little different. The actor went for a bold makeup look by blushing her cheeks pink in colour. For the accessory, Tara Sutaria opted for a bead necklace that matched the colour of her outfit. Tara Sutaria opted for a simple hairstyle as she parted her hair in the middle and left it open. Her saree was also designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Both the divas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria looked elegant in their outfits. While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a light colour outfit, Tara Sutaria opted for a darker shade. The actors went for minimal makeup and looked gorgeous in their outfits. For the accessories, both of them chose a simple neckpiece to complete their look.

