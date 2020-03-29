'Veere Di Wedding' And Other Movies To Watch With Your Bestie Before She Gets Married

A best friend's wedding is one of the biggest celebrations for anyone. During this time there may be a lot of things stressing her out. Amidst all the worries and stress, its the best friend's duty to do something memorable for your friend who will soon be tying the knot. Plan a girls' movie night and watch these movies before your friend gets busy with her new life.

Top 5 movies to watch with your bestie before she gets married

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is the film that cannot be missed and has to be watched with your gal pals. Veere Di Wedding showcases the friendship between four best friends who have been close friends since their school days. Hilarious series of events take place when one of them decides to get married. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a rom-com that features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film shows an amazing bonding between Naina and Aditi whose roles and being portrayed by Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani definitely has to be on your list.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The blockbuster film features Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The story of the film is based on childhood friends Sonu and Titu. Their friendship is tested when Titu decides to get married to Sweety. Sweety is not only behind Titu's money but also wants to break their friendship.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The film revolves around the adorable love story of Raj and Simran who meet during a trip across Europe. However, when Raj comes to know that Simran is getting married to someone else, he follows her to India to win her and her father's heart. The film released in 1995 but is still loved by everyone. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also known as DDLJ features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat features Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh who are essaying the role of Shruti and Bittoo. The film is based on two youngsters with big dreams from Delhi who start their own wedding planning enterprise and call it Shaadi Mubarak. Their partnership goes through a rough patch when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo.

