Sonam Kapoor On Veere Di Wedding 2: 'I Don't Know, Ask Rhea'

The chick-flick Veere Di Wedding had won the hearts of many youngsters across the country in the year 2018. An entertainment portal asked the movie's star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja about whether there will be a sequel to the movie. The actor was coy about the answer.

Sonam Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding 2

The entertainment portal asked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja about an update with regards to a sequel of Veere Di Wedding on Instagram live. The actor responded that she does not have any idea about what is happening with the sequel. She said that her sister Rhea Kapoor will be able to answer this question. Some moments later, Sonam shared that Rhea has asked her to keep her mouth shut.

The article also shared that Rhea had confirmed about Veere Di Wedding 2 last month during an interview. She had shared that the sequel will happen sooner than she had anticipated. She also added that things look good and that she is excited to get back with the cast. Kareena had also claimed that the sequel will be hip and happening, as per the article.

The movie Veere Di Wedding starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It traced the story of four friends and how they face their own battles when it comes to their marriage, divorce and love.

Source: Sonam Kapoor and Veere Di Wedding Instagram

