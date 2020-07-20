Kareena Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: When Bebo Took Fashion Cues From Sister Lolo; See Photos

When it comes to creating a look that is equal parts bold and feminine, an off-the-shoulder neckline outfit could be a good option to go with. Off-shoulder is one style trend that has been a rage for a while now. Multiple styles and variations of this trend has been put forward.

Be it formal or casual, traditional or modern attires, this trend can be seen everywhere. Many Bollywood celebs, have time and again been spotted rocking the off-shoulder outfits. Here is one time when the much-loved sibling pair of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor gave major fashion goals to their fans donning an off-shoulder ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was seen donning a red off-shoulder dress for one of her photoshoots. The dress features a cut-detailing towards her waist. This one-shoulder look of Kareena was kept simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Short hair left open completed this look of Bebo.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a similar sleeve jumpsuit for one of her photoshoots. Cinched at the waist, the jumpsuit features a flowy red cloth attached to it. This one-shoulder look of Karisma was accessorised with massive golden hoops. Bold lips, smoky eye makeup and flushed cheeks rounded off her look. Centre-parted hair tied in a neat pony completed this look of Lolo.

Professional front

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on the silver screen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next feature in Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha. This satirical comedy-drama will also star Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is loosely based on the American movie Forrest Gump.

On the other hand, Karisma was last seen in ALt Balaji’s web series Mentalhood. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of mothers and showcases how they change their ways to best raise their children. The movie unveils the multi-tasking nature of mothers and explores the difficult trails they go through during the upbringing of their children.

(Promo Image Source: Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Instagram)

