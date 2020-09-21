As Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Sister Karisma Gives Sneak Peek Into Mid-night B'day Bash

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday, on September 21, sister Karisma Kapoor gave a sneak peek into the midnight celebration. Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma shared a couple of pictures with her 5.7M Instagram followers, in which Kareena was seen posing with an all smiling face along with her family and husband Saif Ali Khan. The photos featured Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita.

Meanwhile, the Mentalhood actor's Instagram post gave a brief glimpse of Kareena's birthday cake. Writing a short caption for the pictures, Karisma wrote: "Birthday girl we love you". Scroll down to take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday celebration:

Within a few hours, the birthday celebration post managed to garner more than 144k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform and is still counting. On the other side, many of Bebo's fans took to the comments section and wrote heartwarming wishes for her while a section of fans flooded it with red-heart emoticons. A fan-page of the actor wrote, "Fabulous at 40 indeed". On the other side, many called her "diva" and "queen" with wishes.

On the other side, Karisma also shared a few photos and a video on the story session of her Instagram handle. One of Karisma's photo-stories featured her daughter Samiera Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo sported all-black avatar. Meanwhile, a boomerang video featured Kareena. In the video, she was seen resting on a couch beside a balloon, which read, "40 and fabulous". Take a peek below:

Meanwhile, hours before the party, the Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actor had shared a monochrome picture of her along with a brief caption. She elaborated on her learnings and plans for the future as she penned, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

