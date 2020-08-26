Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Name Of His Autobiography On 'NoFilterNeha'; Read Here

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia has returned with #NoFilterNeha for a special #WorkFromHome edition of the chat show. The podcast's first episode was with Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Saif Ali Khan and it has been garnering praise from fans and viewers. During the show, Saif made some serious revelations among which he also revealed the name of his autobiography.

During the interview, Neha had asked the actor about what would he name his autobiography. To which, the actor replied saying that he will call his autobiography, “I’ll be good from tomorrow”. He added that he’s used the sentence so often and it’s usually diet based or alcohol-based. The actor also revealed that he will have chapter heading also, which will be titled as ‘shouldn’t have had the whiskey’

Apart from that, the actor also went on to speak about several other things. Saif spoke about how he spends his time during the lockdown, also why he isn’t on Instagram and much more. The actor has also revealed that he had a fake Instagram account and he called it Shakun Kothari.

About the actor’s autobiography

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information about Saif’s autobiography. Saif is writing his autobiography and is reported to be opening up about his "family, home, successes and failures" in a new book that is scheduled to hit the shelves in 2021.

As per the PR team, Saif said a lot of things will change and get lost if people don't record them. Adding, that remembering and documenting them would be good. He also said the novel is amusing and entertaining, and is also an egotistical undertaking, hoping people will enjoy his novel too.

On the work front

The actor is all set to be seen in Varun V. Sharma’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film revolves around Bunty and Babli who are forced out of retirement with their trademark sigil starting to appear across India after a spate of robberies. The film has completed its filming period and is expected for a 2020 release.

