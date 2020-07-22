Vidya Balan Reveals She Has Been Working With A Healer As She Was 'unkind' To Herself

Actor Vidya Balan has recently been in the news for her short film, Natkhat, which released in the month of June. The actor is now all geared up to feature in the flick, Shakuntala Devi. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Balan opened up about her mental health and her path towards learning to be kind to herself. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Vidya Balan opens on her journey towards loving herself

In an interview with a web portal, the Shakuntala Devi actor spoke about the importance of loving oneself and how she is working towards learning to love herself. Balan shared the troubles she faced including feeling angry, rejections, not feeling good about her physical health, and so on.

The actor shared one of her experiences when she used to be unkind to herself. Vidya Balan revealed that she has been working with a healer for a long time and she had to 'learn to be kind to herself'. She also spoke about the times when she used to be judgemental, critical, and unkind to herself. Vidya Balan further spoke at length about how she used to remind herself of her strength during difficult times.

Vidya Balan also spoke about her character in the upcoming film titled Shakuntala Devi. The actor revealed how her character is inspiring and has a 'wicked' sense of humour. The film is directed by Anu Menon and features Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The film was originally scheduled to release theatrically. However, it is now set to stream globally on July 31, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.



Vidya Balan's latest short film Natkhat is directed by Shaan Vyas. The film premiered on YouTube. It features Sanika Patel and Vidya Balan in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audiences, however, her performance was widely praised.

