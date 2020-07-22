Today’s News: Kangana Ranaut On Drive’s Failure, Vidya Balan On Mental Health & More

Bollywood has gone through a roller-coaster ride in the past few months - from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the debate on nepotism, and the Bachchan family’s health update. Here is the latest Bollywood news of July 22, 2020. Some of the news stories include Kangana Ranaut on Drive’s failure and Vidya Balan needing a healer.

Entertainment Recap July 22, 2020:

Kangana Ranaut questions why SSR was targeted for Drive’s failure:

Kangana Ranaut’s interview with the Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami has stirred a lot of controversies. During the interview, Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Drive. Recently, Ranaut took to Twitter to question why Sushant Singh Rajput was the only one responsible for Drive’s failure You can check out the Tweet here:

Drive turned out to be a dud, was it not director’s fault? producer’s fault? why whole media targeted only Sushant? After blockbuster Chichore why they called him flop actor? Why Karan Johar blamed only Sushant?

Vidya Balan opens up about her mental health:

In a recent interview with a media portal, Vidya Balan opened up about her mental health. While Balan shared her troubles in the interview she also said that she had been working with a healer. Further, the actress said that she had to 'learn to be kind to herself'.

SSR’s friend, Anand Gandhi says that Sushant was keen on being a part of his film:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Anand Gandhi, has been quite vocal about Sushant’s Singh Rajput’s suicide. Gandhi has recently announced his new film project, Emergence. In an interview with a media portal, Anand Gandhi said that Sushant liked the script of his film and that he was keen on being a part of it.

Kangana Ranaut’s Team Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s interview:

Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s Team took to twitter to share an old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant appears to be talking about an outsiders' plight in the film industry.

Nora Fatehi gets excited about a marriage proposal from a fanboy:

Recently a fan took to Instagram to propose Nora Fatehi for marriage. In response to this, Nora Fatehi shared a video on her Instagram story saying, “Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We getting married”. You can check out the fan video here:

