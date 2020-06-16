Koena Mitra Slams 'Bollywood's Camps', Reveals Actors From Different Sections Are Bullied

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans and the film fraternity devastated and has brought to light the issues of nepotism. Sushant Singh Rajput's age was 34 and he was found dead in his Bandra home, Mumbai on Sunday. Koena Mitra slammed the Bollywood industry for treating Sushant Singh Rajput as an outsider.

Koena Mitra slams 'Bollywood camps'

In an interview with a leading media portal, Koena Mitra said that the industry treated him like an outsider despite his talents and success. The actor said that there are interviews and statements doing rounds on the internet where Sushant Singh Rajput has admitted that he was never invited to parties and weddings. Koena further said that the industry does not treat you like family till the time the person’s family does not belong to the industry or the person is not a camp follower.

Koena further told the portal that it is sad and she would never call Sushant Singh Rajput a coward as no one knows what he was going through. She further pointed out that Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies were doing well at the box office. She added that Bollywood is no longer about honouring performances and encouraging cinema and actors don’t get their due.

Read Also | In Old Interview, Sushant Singh Rajput Speaks Of Success; Unafraid Of Losing Money Or Fame

Koena Mitra criticised a certain celebrity and production house owner for his social media post wherein he confessed that they did not keep in touch with Sushant over the last one year. Koena said that the celebrity is presented as if he presents or rejects something and that is the ultimate thing. She further said that everyone in the industry is a tiny drop in the ocean and certain celebrities cannot decide who works and who should be rejected.

Nepotism & bias prevalent in the industry: Koena

Koena Mitra pointed out that nepotism, bias and 'gundagiri' are prevalent in the industry and have become a habit now. She further said that Bollywood no longer celebrates art and Bollywood lifestyle, fashion and culture is more popular than substantial films. Koena further talked about groupism and friendship in the industry which makes things worse for people who are not part of certain groups and camps.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Develop A Play Around Indian Geniuses: Report

Koena calls out certain celebrities for hypocrisy

Koena further revealed to the portal that actors who enter Bollywood from different sections are bullied. She pointed out that actors who are writing essays mourning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death used to mock him because he was a TV star. Koena further pointed out that there is a lot of discrimination if a person is from the fashion industry or TV industry or any other industry.

Koena revealed that models from the fashion industry cannot do anything, TV actors are told they don’t have a standard. She further said that one can only imagine the kind of rejection John Abraham, Sushmita Sen, and Priyanka Chopra had to face. Koena revealed that there was a time when people were after Priyanka Chopra and wanted to see her career end.

Koena Mitra called out the hypocrisy in Bollywood and said that certain celebrities are writing essays and showing crocodile tears over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, tomorrow they will be back to doing the same thing and snatching other people’s bread and leaving them hungry. She concluded the interview saying that nobody should snatch anyone’s bread and people should be allowed to grow without having to choose camps in Bollywood.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Rhea And Other Stars Pay Last Respects

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Chandan Roy Says 'actors Aren't Super Humans, Be Kind To Us'

Image credits: Koena Mitra, Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.