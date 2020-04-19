Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is popular for her bubbly characters in Bollywood movies. Her character as Geet in the movie Jab We Met gained her immense popularity and some of her dialogues from the movie are still popular. Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice of Imtiaz Ali for the movie Jab Wet Met. Read some other interesting trivia of the movie below:

Interesting Trivia about Jab We Met

Director’s first choice

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice or writer/director Imtiaz Ali although he hadn’t seen many of her movies. He knew the latter would be able to pull off the chirpy and talkative character with much ease.

Shahid Kapoor replaced Bobby Deol in Jab We Met

In 2005, the producers of Jab We met signed up Bobby Deol for the movie. However, due to some internal issues, Shahid Kapoor was signed up for the movie without by the producers, without even informing Bobby Deol.

Local dancers were hired for Yeh Ishq

Kareena Kapoor’s iconic song ‘Yeh Ishq’ was choreographed by Saroj Khan. She won a National Award for the song but not many know that the background dancers were not professionals. Locals from that area were hired who managed to pull out the steps making the song popular.

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan broke whilst shooting for the film

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were rumoured to be dating before they appeared in the film Jab We Met, together. It was reported that the duo broke up while filming for the movie.

A Hollywood film is inspired by Jab We Met

In 2010, a movie called Leap Year released starring Amy Adams which was heavily inspired by the movie Jab We Met.

Titles

The title of the film was decided on popular vote. The two choices were Punjab Mail and Ishq Via Bhatinda but Jab We Met got maximum votes, hence the title.

