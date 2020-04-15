Kareena Kapoor's 'Heroine': Interesting Trivia Her Fans Should Know

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of many box office hits and has also managed to impress critics with her performances. She has worked with many prominent names in the industry and has time and again proved her mettle as an actor. One of the best films of the actor was Heroine which released in the year 2012. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial was the most ambitious film of his career. Moreover, it is a lesser-known fact this film was inspired by a Bollywood actor's life. Read ahead to know some interesting facts about the film Heroine.

Kareena Kapoor's Heroine - Interesting trivia

Kareena Kapoor became addicted to smoking cigarettes again after this film. Earlier, she used to smoke regularly after she smoked in 2003 released film Chameli, but quit after a couple of years.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was originally intended to play the role of Mahi Arora in the film. The first look of the movie was also revealed at the 64th Cannes Film Festival with Bachchan but the actor later opted out due to her pregnancy.

Kareena wore over 130 different dresses by top fashion designers from around the globe.

The film got into controversy because of Bebo’s heavy smoking in many scenes.

The 'Heroine' poster is quite similar and inspired by one of Mariah Carey's album 'The Emancipation' of Mimi'.

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded an 'A' certificate to the trailer. However, they cut down Kapoor's smoking scenes and lovemaking scenes from the trailer.

Randeep Hooda replaced Aurondhay Singh in the film.

Randeep Hooda, who plays a cricketer in the film, was trained by Indian cricketer Virendra Shewag.

The character of Helen, a veteran and respected actress, meeting a lonely death is inspired by real-life incidents of a veteran actor.

