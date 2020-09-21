Karisma Wishes Kareena Kapoor On Birthday, Promises To Continue Protecting Her Always

On the occasion of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday, her siblings and other family members took to their Instagram handle to post heartfelt birthday wishes for her. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable childhood picture her and Kareena together while Karisma’s daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s niece, Samaira Kapur, wished her through her Instagram story.

One of her cousins, Armaan Jain, also shared a stunning picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram story and wished her on her birthday. Let’s take a look at their Instagram.

Also Read As Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Sister Karisma Gives Sneak Peek Into Mid-night B'day Bash

Karisma’s love for her little sister

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable click from the past along with a heartfelt caption on the occasion of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday. She shared one of the childhood pictures of her and Kareena with a beautiful caption where she wished her “lifeline”, Kareena, a happy birthday and mentioned how she loves her the most. Being an elder sister, she added as to how she will continue to protect her sister always.

The duo looks immensely cute in the picture. Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing a beautiful red salwar kurta with a bindi accessorized with an elegant pendant and next to her is the birthday girl, Kareena, who can be seen wearing a glossy pink dress along with the same pendant that Karisma is wearing.

All the fans showered hearts on the adorable photo of the Kapoor sisters while many others wished Bebo on her birthday in the comment section. Take a look at the birthday wishes by fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Thanks The 'strongest Force Up There' As She Gears Up For 'Big 40' B'day

Many others from the film industry and friends and family of Kareena took to their social media to wish the Jab We Met actor a wonderful birthday. Cousin Armaan Jain took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovely story. He wished Kareena on her birthday and addressed her as "the coolest and realest person" and stated how much he loved her and feels lucky to have a sister like her.

Armaan Jain posted a photo where he can be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Armaan’s wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain. The photo was clicked at Armaan and Anissa’s engagement ceremony.

Image Source- Snip from Armaan Jain Instagram

Here’s another cute wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute niece, Samaira Kapur. Samaira Kapoor also posted a stunning picture of Kareena in her Instagram story and wished her “Happy Birthday Beboma”. It was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram story. The picture she shared was of her recent birthday bash with the family.

Image Source- Snip from Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Also Read Ashley Tisdale, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: Celeb Pregnancies That Broke The Internet

Also Read Karisma Kapoor Shares 'Flashback Friday' Photo, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty

Image Source- Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.