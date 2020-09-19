Ashley Tisdale, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: Celeb Pregnancies That Broke The Internet

Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have announced in 2020 that they're expecting babies. Celebs such as Virat-Anushka, Saif-Kareena, Gigi-Zayn, Nicki-Kenneth, Ashley-Christopher and many more have announced their pregnancy and sent netizens in a tizzy. These celebs have taken the internet by storm and have also received heaps of praise, love and good wishes from fans, celebs and co-stars. And talking about the same, here’s a look at celebs who broke the internet with their pregnancy news in 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy announcement came in on August 13, 2020, and sent netizens in a tizzy. The duo announced pregnancy by releasing a statement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". On hearing this happy news, several celebrities went all out to pour in wishes to the happy couple.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram on September 17, 2020, to announce the news about her pregnancy. The actor shared pictures along with her husband Christopher French and along with that she was also seen cradling her baby bump. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a white long flowy dress while her husband Christopher French is twinning with a plain white shirt along with black pants and has paired it with white sneakers. In the post, the couple is looking down at the baby bump while in the second the duo is staring into each other's eyes and are all smiles in this lovely candid picture. Take a look at their adorable pictures:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared a picture that also featured her hubby Virat Kohli. She is seen sporting a casual look as she opts for a black polka-dot dress while Virat can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and white pants. In the adorable post, the actor is also seen flaunting her baby bump and are all smiles in the camera. The actor also wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". The post has garnered more than 5M likes and thousands of comments from the celebs, co-stars and fans.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

In May 2020 Gigi Hadid revealed her pregnancy on the Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon. Recently, the model posted photographs from her maternity photoshoot. In the picture, Gigi is she is seen wearing a stunning floor-length dress and is also seen showing off her baby bump. She also posted a picture earlier with beau Zayn Malik and tagged him as 'baby daddy'.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy by sharing three pictures of her flaunting her baby bump. Along with the post, she also wrote "#Preggers 💛". Fans and netizens took the internet by storm and the post also garnered several likes and comments.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Recently, on his birthday, Karanvir Bohra gave his fans a big surprise as he revealed he and his wife Teejay was expecting a child. The actor shared a post where they can be seen indulging in some pottery together as they are seen making a clay figure of a child. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note on embracing fatherhood.

Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands.Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. 🙏❤️

Best birthday gift pic.twitter.com/tgu0LClhLA — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 28, 2020

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband Chandler Powell. The couple is seen dressed in the Australia Zoo uniform and is also seen holding the same outfit in baby size. Announcing their pregnancy in the caption, she wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021". Take a look at the post below.

