Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives An Epic Reply To Paps Congratulating On Her IG Debut; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave her fans a big surprise when she stepped into the world of social media. The actor finally decided to debut on social media application Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always expressed herself as a private person and therefore chose to stay away from social media. Recently, at an event, Kareena Kapoor Khan was stopped by the paparazzi who expressed their warm wishes for the same. However, Kareena had an epic response to it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘LIT’ reply to paps wishing her on joining Instagram

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the premiere of Mentalhood with her mother and her sister. The actor graced the red carpet in a beautiful white gown that was complemented with turtleneck and bishop sleeves. She carried a light purple bag to complete the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by sister Karishma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor. As soon as Kareena entered, the paps started congratulating her. The actor went on to ask the reason for those wishes.

The paps excitingly said ‘Instagram’. Giving a hilarious reply to the paps, she said, "Taaki tum log muje aur pareshan karo" (so that you all can trouble me more). The actor then went on to meet other people who were present for the event.

For the event, while Kareena kept it minimal with colours, Karisma Kapoor decided to opt for a black floral gown with a yellow striped neck. The actor’s dress was complemented with a side frontal slit. With the show Mentalhood, Karisma Kapoor is making a comeback on the screen after a long time. The actor would be seen playing a lead role in the series.

