Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Childhood Photos That Went Viral; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a special bond with Karisma Kapoor. The latter shares cute throwback pictures of her baby sister on her official Instagram account now and then. So, we have compiled some of her adorable childhood photos that you must check out right away.

Kareena Kapoor's childhood photos

On various occasions, Karisma Kapoor has taken to social media to post a handful of beautiful throwback pictures featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. They never step away from flaunting their similar outfits on social media. In an old candid photo, the sister duo has donned a white top and paired it with a flared black skirt. They are sitting on a chair beside each other and eating. Karisma Kapoor has captioned the photo as, “Twinning since childhood 👯”. Take a look.

Karisma Kapoor wishes her baby sister on her birthday with a lovely throwback photo. She is hugging Kareena Kapoor Khan while posing for the snap. The sister duo is all smiles for the photo as they have donned floral hairclips and kept their hair loose. Check out Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood photo of herself through her official Instagram handle. The actor’s cute and chubby version is striking a smile in this snap. In the caption accompanying her post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!”. The fans have been going gaga over the actor’s hilarious caption. She has donned a monotone red bikini. Check out her photo.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s old photos become viral on the internet in no time. Recently, the sister duo’s monochrome picture has been making rounds on the internet. While the elder sister is posing for the camera, little Bebo is looking mischievous and playful. Kareena Kapoor is sporting two tiny ponytails, and Karisma Kapoor has accessorised a white hairband in the snap. The little sister’s expressions have stolen the show, which has been garnering numerous comments from fans. Check out their photo.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movies

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started her professional journey with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. She refused to look back since then and won accolades and appreciation for her performances in movies like Heroine, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, to name a few. Kapoor last appeared in Angrezi Medium alongside actor Irrfan Khan. She also has Aamir khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in her pipeline.

