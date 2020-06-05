Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Spoke About Her Adorable Son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of the Hindi film industry. She is a fashionista and trendsetter too. The actor has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor since her debut. Popularly known as Bebo in Bollywood, Kareena is considered to be one of the A-list actors in the entertainment industry. She is also among the very few actors who made her pregnancy look naturally glamourous and set a statement. Here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Read ahead to know more.

When Kareena revealed Taimur is the most amazing child

Earlier in the year 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed to a media portal that she does not mind shutterbugs clicking her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Because she believes it is quite normal for one to be photographed these days. The doting mother said that her little munchkin is the "most amazing and cutest child". The actor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium also revealed that it was difficult for her to manage personal and professional life after Taimur's birth.

When she said motherhood is the best thing

It was in December 2016 when Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur. Since then, the kid has become one of the most popular star kids on the block. Back in the year 2019, the Jab We Met actor in an interview revealed that motherhood is the best thing that has happened to her. While talking about her son, she said, Taimur is a part of her and she can't go an hour without him. Taimur is always with her and he makes Kareena want to work harder every day.

When Kareena said Taimur is truly a ‘Pathan Ka Baccha’

Taimur Ali Khan has been in the news since his birth in 2016. Back in the year 2017, Kareena Kapoor revealed many things about her son in a live FB chat with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwakar. In the chat, she said that it feels nice that Taimur is the most gorgeous child, not because he is her son, but because he is very good looking. She said that he has the Pathan genes, but it’s also because she ate a lot of ghee.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. Reportedly, she will portray the role of Jahanara Begum in the film.

