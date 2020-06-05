Kareena Kapoor's 'Yaadein' And Other Movies That Are Loosely Based On Novels

Kareena Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in the Bollywood industry. Over the course of her two-decade-long career, she has proved herself as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Looking back at her acting career, she has been featured in some superbly executed movies like Omkara or Yaadein which were based on popular novels by noted Indian as well as international authors. So, let’s take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies which were based on novels-

Movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan that were based on novels-

Yaadein

Yaadein is a 2001 musical drama directed by Subhash Ghai. The movie presented an ensemble cast of noted actors like Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the main leads. The plot of the film, Yaadein was loosely based on Jane Austen’s popular novel Pride and Prejudice. The story of the film Yaadein revolved around the story of three daughters and how their father helps shape their personality. The movie had some beautiful and worth-listening songs which topped the charts.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. It was Rajkumar Hirani's third directorial film and was released on Christmas Day, 2009. 3 Idiots also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani in the pivotal roles. Upon release, the film was a runaway success at the box-office and set numerous records, which have since been broken. This 2009 coming-of-age story was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s 2004 novel Five Point Someone which received a rating of 8.4 on IMDb.

Omkara

Omkara is a 2006 crime drama film helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This action drama series stars Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the prominent roles. Omkara also starred Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu in supporting roles.

The film Omkara was set against the backdrop of Meerut and was a successful adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel Othello. The film was packed with rustic dialogues that the main leads executed impressively. This adaption of Shakespeare's Othello skilfully captures the soul of politics and the human psyche. The movie had a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

