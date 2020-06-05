Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Regime, Diet And Secret To Glowing Skin Revealed

Kareena Kapoor Khan is noted for her flamboyant personality. She is known for her unique taste in fashion. Apart from being a highly successful actor and fashionista, Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration to all when it comes to fitness. The Bollywood diva hits the gym regularly and gives fans the ultimate fitness goals. Here are some of the home-workouts suggested by Kareena Kapoor Khan to reduce belly fat and stay fit:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's home-workouts to reduce belly

In this video, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen doing basic exercises at home, in order to reduce belly fat and stay fit. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always motivated people to stay fit and encouraged them to work out from home at least, if not going to the gym. Kareena’s videos of working out with her best friend and Bollywood actor, Amruta Arora have often gone viral on the internet. Not just staying fit, but Kareena also brought the ‘gym look’ in vogue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's skincare tips

During an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said that she has a naturally glowing complexion. She also mentioned that she drinks at least six glasses of boiled water every day. Along with that, Kareena makes sure to use as minimal makeup as possible, be it for movies or in real life. As soon as she gets home, Kareena makes it a point to remove her makeup, every day. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she does not rely on facials at all. Also, she never uses any kind of creams or pancake makeup since they have chemicals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s diet plan

There was a phase in Kareena’s life when she had turned into a complete vegetarian. However, avoiding meat totally helped her stay fit, said Kareena. Her diet plan includes a lot of green leafy vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and fenugreek. Kareena does not believe in cutting down the carbs from her diet. She tries to eat healthy after every two or three hours. For dinner, she generally eats brown rice or chapatti, dal, vegetables, and also curd.

