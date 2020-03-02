Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Underrated Songs That Are A Must-listen

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and recognized actors in Bollywood. The actor initiated her acting career journey in Bollywood in 2000 with her debut film Refugee. Kareena Kapoor Khan is from an acting background and the daughter of renowned actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrated for the versatile characters that she has depicted over the years. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor movies have given several chartbusters to the audience. However, there are some underrated songs of the 'Good Newwz' actor that deserve a place in your playlist-

Kareena Kapoor Khan's must-watch underrated songs

Chingam Chabake

Chingam Chabake song is from the movie Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. In this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sharing the screen with Imran Khan. There were several songs in this movie, but of them all Chingam Chabake is a peppy, dance track. It was one of the good songs from the film that did not receive much appreciation. This song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shalmali Kholgade.

Auntyji

Auntyji song was from the movie Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Kareena is seen dancing along with Imran Khan in the song. The artist of this song was Ash King, Bianca Gomes, Neuman Pinto, Piyush Kapoor, and Fionas Pinto. The movie released in the year 2011 and did and average business at the Box-office. This film was Shakun Batra’s directorial.

Bhangra Ta Sajda

Bhangra Ta Sajda song was from the movie Veere Di Wedding, which released in the year 2018. In this film there are four actors in the lead role, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. This song was a Punjabi dance track song sung by Neha Kakkar which did not receive much admiration, initially. Veere Di Wedding was a Shashanka Ghosh directorial.

