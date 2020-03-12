Sonali Bendre Breaks Down In Front Of Kareena As She Opens Up About Her Battle With Cancer

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre shocked fans in the year 2018 by announcing that she had been suffering from cancer. The actor went to New York for her treatment. However, she kept her fans updated about her health through social media. After recovering, Sonali returned to India. Recently, she appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show 'What Women Want' where she opened up about her battle with cancer.

Sonali Bendre was seen breaking down while sharing her experience with cancer and how she felt returning to India post her treatment. Kareena Kapoor was seen asking Sonali Bendre how difficult it was for her to step out of the house. Sonali Bendre replied saying when she landed here, she had her wig on and she planned to wear it.

However, by the end of the flight, she was very exhausted and it was awkward for Sonali to be in a wheelchair. She then decided that she no longer wants to be in a wheelchair and she doesn’t want the wig either. Sonali Bendre also said that she expected the media to be there at the airport.

She said it was hard as she was bald and was going to face the people who have seen her on the big screen in a certain way. Sonali Bendre revealed that the press was very gentle and quiet and it was surprising for her to see that side of the media.

Have look at Sonali Bendre's interview here:

