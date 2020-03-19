Taimur Ali Khan Gets All Goofy As Paps Capture Him Taking A Stroll With Papa Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most followed star kids in Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin has been one of the most talked star kids since he first made an appearance in front of the paps. Since his first appearance, the paparazzi has never left any opportunity to capture him at different locations. Recently. Taimur Ali Khan was spotted making funny faces while looking into the camera when paps tried to capture him.

Tim was captured while he was walking across the street with his dad and his granny. In the series of pictures and the video that has surfaced online, Taimur Ali Khan is seen making funny faces at the shutterbugs. Taimur Ali Khan walked down the road pulling off a black batman tee and blue shorts with white sneakers accompanied by his dad who went for all casuals as he pulled off a white kurta and pajama. Little Tim was seen looking at the shutterbugs till the time he entered to Saif Ali Khan’s society gate.

Earlier, Saif and Kareena mentioned that Taimur no longer likes to be clicked due to constant media attention. In an interview, Saif revealed that Taimur often does not even let his own family members take pictures of him. Saif admitted that because of the media attention, Taimur has learned to just say no to people trying to take pictures of him.

