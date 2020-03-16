Taimur Ali Khan Asked His Daddy To Pick Him Up Or Give Him A Hug? Fans Debate

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. The son of Kareena and Saif is almost constantly papped and thus happens to be in the limelight. Fans find Taimur extremely cute and even comment on several occasions about how adorable he is.

Taimur Ali Khan asking his daddy to pick him up. Or maybe asks for a hug?

Recently, an image surfaced on the internet when Taimur Ali Khan, along with his parents, was spotted. The three of them looked dapper as they made way towards their destination. Kareena looked stunning in her black t-shirt which she teamed up with a beige pants outfit. Saif too looked charming in his blue shirt and white pants.

However, Taimur Ali Khan stole the show in the picture which was shared by an Instagram page. Taimur wore a white t-shirt with black pants and was seen in discomfort. As Saif waved towards the cameras, Taimur too raised his hands as if he was asking Saif to carry him in his arms. Many fans in the comments noticed this and commented that perhaps Taimur is asking to be carried. The young Nawab looked cute and adorable according to some comments, as he looked upon his father to carry him. Some fans even wrote that maybe Taimur just wanted a hug from his dad.

Saif and Kareena have addressed this and have mentioned that Taimur no longer likes to be clicked due to constant media attention. In an interview, Saif revealed that Taimur often does not even let his own family members take pictures of him. Saif admitted that the media attention has had an t on Taimur due to which he has learnt to just say no to people trying to take pictures of him.

