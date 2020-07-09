Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Photo You Should Not Miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user. The actor recently made her debut on Instagram. Kapoor keeps her fans updated on her daily activities through her posts. Fans love the throwback pictures shared by her on Instagram. There is one throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan that garnered widespread attention from the audience. Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing rounds on the internet. The throwback picture showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan donning an all-red look in chudidhar and she teamed her outfit with matching dupatta. For the hairstyle, Kareena Kapoor Khan left her hair open. She teamed her outfit with a watch and diamond-studded earrings. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen opting for a subtle makeup with nude lip colour. The throwback picture is accompanied with a caption that reads, ''Young kareena 😭😍❤💋'' Check out the adorable throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor has made appearances in over 60 films and has bagged several awards and accolades. Some of the most memorable performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan include Jab We Met, Kurbaan, Golmaal 3, Heroine, Bodyguard, Satyagraha, Ki & Ka, Refugee, Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.. and several others. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for essaying various roles in movies of several genres.

Apart from her work in movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her unique fashion sense and style. She has time and again given fans some major fashion goals through her posts and appearances at airports, events, functions, etc. The actor made her debut on Instagram a couple of months back and she has managed to gain a whopping 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen essaying the role of Naina in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and released on OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video. The movie was originally scheduled to hit the theatres, however, due to the current pandemic crises the movie released on OTT platform. The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The flick will also feature Aamir Khan in the lead role.

