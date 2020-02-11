Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Iconic Roles, From Geet In 'Jab We Met' To Poo From 'K3G'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has evolved into a fine actor over the years. The actress has an ample number of supporters and still surprises her viewers with her choice of films. Her characters over the years have become iconic and hard to forget. Fans often remember the names of the films due to her characters. Here are some of the most memorable characters played by Kareena over the years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's most iconic characters

Geet in Jab We Met

Geet from the 2007 film Jab We Met has always been one of Kareena’s most loved characters over the years. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was a humongous hit among the masses. The film has a good fan following to this day and people remember Kareena’s character as a symbol of the film. Fans got to see Kareena as a chirpy free-spirited Punjabi woman who is the polar opposite of Shahid Kapoor's character in the film.

Kia in Ki & Ka

Kareena starred in the 2016 box office hit Ki & Ka, which was quite a refreshing love story for the audience. The film shed light on the perils of a working woman while her husband managed the household chores. The topic was refreshing and fans loved the ambitious woman played by Kareena’s character Kia. The film was directed by R Balki and went on to earn an estimated ₹100 crores at the box office.

Pia in 3 idiots

The 2009 drama-comedy saw Kareena in a career-oriented woman avatar in the film 3 idiots. The film earned an estimated ₹400 crores and is considered to be one of the biggest hits by Kareena. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film brought out a playful yet sensible and mature side of Kareena’s character.

Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quite a popular actor during the time of the film's release. Her appearance as Poo is one of the most iconic roles. Right from her introduction scene, fans loved the posh and flamboyant character that Poo was. To this day, Kareena is praised by fans for this iconic portrayal of a character. Directed by Karan Johar, the film went on to become a massive blockbuster.

