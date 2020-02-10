Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Countdown Post With 'delicious' Background Is Unmissable

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan on screen. Sara Ali Khan had been actively sharing posts with countdowns for her upcoming movie. In the recent past, the actor posted several posts with quirky captions and it seems like Sara is acing at her caption game with her recent posts too.

Sara Ali Khan gives a treat of words to her fans

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a picture of herself with a delicious background as she donned a casual look. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a blue-white striped dress, making it more playful with two ponytails. Sara’s picture was ‘delicious’ as her quirky looks were accompanied by the background of mouth-watering sweets.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan rhymed the words of her caption making it interesting for her fans. The actor addressed herself as Zoe which is her character in the movie Love Aaj Kal and further said that as Zoe saw the sweets, it was happiness all around. Sara further rhymed the rest of the words so as to inform her fans that she and Kartik who would be seen in the role of Zoe and Veer would be coming to Delhi tonight.

She gave the context of Delhi for the sweets as she said when Zoe saw sweets she remembered about Delhi. Further, she mentioned about the staple delicacy ‘Chole Bhature’ and asked Delhiites to keep it ready as Zoe and Veer are visiting them tonight. At the end of her caption, keeping her countdown game intact, the actor mentioned that in just 4 days, Love Aaj Kal would hit the screens.

Sara Ali Khan is seen accompanying her adorable posts with quirky and funny captions. She is also actively counting days to the release of her movie and seems excited as she shares it with her fans.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

