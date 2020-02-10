Kriti Sanon's BTS Pics From The Sets Of 'Mimi' Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

After Panipat, Kriti Sanon is all set to star next in a series of the film including Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and Housefull 5. Recently, Kriti shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the shoots of Mimi. Read more to know all about it here:

Kriti shares BTS photo with the entire cast of Mimi

On February 9, Kriti Sanon shared the photos from the set of Mimi, her upcoming 2020 drama film. The photos featured the Mimi cast that included Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Laxman Utekar, and others, along with Sanon. Kriti Sanon captioned the photo saying, “When everyone is happy being on set!! 2nd schedule of Mimi!” Clearly, the entire crew seems to be having a gala time while shooting for the movie. Here is the Instagram post by Kriti Sanon from the sets of Mimi.

For the unversed, Mimi is a remake of the 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Mimi will feature Kriti Sanon in the lead role as she will play a surrogate mother. The film will also feature Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak and is being directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to be theatrically released in India in July 2020.

Kriti Sanon will also feature in Bachchan Pandey, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role of the titular character. The film will be the remake of the 2014 film Veeram and will revolve around a kind-hearted villager who takes down the enemies of his fiancée’s father, to safeguard their family. The film is slated to be released in 2021 and will be directed and penned by Farhad Samji. Here is the first look of Bachchan Pandey.

