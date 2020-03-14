Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Has Learnt From The Failure Of Her Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. She began her career with the film Refugee that released in the year 2000. Since then, Kareena went on to star in several blockbusters such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met, Ra. One, Udta Punjab and many more.

Apart from her hit films, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has her share of films that failed to impress the audiences. And seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan does not shy away from talking about it as she feels that she has learnt from her failures. The actor recently opened up about her failures in Bollywood.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she has made a couple of wrong choices when it comes to choosing her films, but in the end, they are her films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also said, "I think my failures have made me who I am." She also added that if one cannot handle failures then Bollywood is not a place to be. She also said that she is at a point where she is ready for anything.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently essayed a pivotal role in the film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film is based on the bond shared by a father and daughter where the father goes all out to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. In the film, Kareena plays the role of a cop. The film hit the theatres on 13 March, Friday. But the makers have now decided to re-release the movie sometime later as coronavirus outbreak has gripped the country.

She will also be seen in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake from an American film. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

