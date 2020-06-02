Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Ranveer Singh To Try 'Kaftan Life'; Calls It 'addictive'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a stunning picture of herself in a Kaftan at home. In the caption, she wrote, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries." Soon after which, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on Kapoor's pic which read, "Bebo didn’t choose the #kaftanlife, the #kaftanlife chose Her."

Kareena Kapoor, who caught a glimpse of Ranveer Singh's comment, later on, replied, "Ranveer Singh, you should try it. You never know, it may choose you next. #itsAddictive." Fans in huge numbers liked Bebo and the Padmaavat actor's comments on Instagram. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post here.

Recently, the Good Newwz actor shared a pretty throwback picture with BFF Amrita Arora. As seen in the pic, the two stars were seen donning casual outfit while happily posing for the camera. Kareena's caption to the post read, "Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals." Amrita Arora soon dropped two comments that read, "20-year-old pic", "Baby us, Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns brutal murder of African-American man George Floyd

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in plunging neckline gowns

Kareena & Ranveer's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht. The film follows the story of lust for power between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen essaying the role of Jahanara Begum onscreen. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's bikini pictures will remind fans of sun, sand and beaches

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial- 83 based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ranveer Singh will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2020.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who's better in lead with Saif Ali Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.