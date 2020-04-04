Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunkissed Picture In Kaftan Results In Sweet Banter With Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan much like most Bollywood celebrities has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lockdown in the nation. She has been quite active on her social media and has been sharing about how she has been spending her quarantine. She recently shared a picture of herself soaking up some sun while staying at home. Check out the picture posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kaftan

In the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, she can be seen wearing a peach coloured Kaftan with a blue coloured design. She is seen sporting a natural, no-makeup look, as she looks at the sun. In the sunkissed picture, she looks breathtaking as she leaves her hair open. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture stating, ‘Sunshine on my mind... and my face.’ (sic)

The picture received a lot of appreciation by the netizens as well as the celebrities. The producer of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding Rhea Kapoor also commented on the picture. Rhea Kapoor commented on the post saying, ‘After this quarantine, I’m tracking the number of kaftan posts.’ (sic) Her comment comes after Kareena Kapoor Khan posted another picture in a Kaftan on her Instagram account.

While the nation has been in lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting pictures on her social media with the hashtag ‘QuaranTimDiaries’ while showing off her time in quarantine with her son. In a recently shared picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that the painting is that of a sunny beach day. She also added the hashtag ‘In House Picasso’ while describing the painting.

