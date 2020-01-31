Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Veere Di Wedding' Sequel Is On Cards, Confirms Rhea Kapoor

The 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania received immense love and appreciation by critics as well as the audiences. The movie was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie received three Nominations at Filmfare Awards including Best Supporting Actress for Shikha and Swara.

Rhea Kapoor confirms Veere Di Wedding part 2:

After receiving immense love and appreciation from the viewers, the makers of the movie have decided to come up with a sequel of the film. Today, Rhea Kapoor confirmed the sequel of the movie. Rhea Kapoor had started 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram story. One of her fans asked the producer and designer about the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. On this, Rhea answered, "I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Veere Di Wedding 2 Is 'being Planned'

Sometime back, even Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed about the sequel of the movie in an interview with leafing media portal. In the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that part two of the movie Veere Di Wedding is planned by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor. She also mentioned that the whole team is super excited as the 2018 release was a huge success. While talking about Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, the Jab We Met actor said that they are fantastic and she loves working with them.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz Vs Veere Di Wedding BO Collections Compared!

Also Read | Veere Di Wedding Sequel To Begin Shooting In Mid-2020? Details Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that Veere Di Wedding part 2 is on the papers. Reportedly, the scripting of the movie is in process and the official plan is to go on floors soon. The reports also suggest that the film is tentatively scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan: Best Looks Of The Actor From Veere Di Wedding

Image Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.