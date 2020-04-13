Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pictures Prove That She Was Born To Be A Diva

As the COVID-19 lockdown continues, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to keep their followers entertained. Throwback pictures and travel mood boards have begun to dominate some social media posts. Throwback childhood photos posted by celebs are giving fans a never-seen-before peek into celebrities’ childhood. Kareena Kapoor Khan is no such exception and likes to keep updating her fans with several posts on her social media accounts. Recently a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family has been doing the rounds which are proving to be a visual delight for all her fans. Take a look:

A perfect family picture of the Kapoors

The picture shows a kid Kareena Kapoor Khan looking beautiful in a white top which is paired with a denim dungaree. Her outfit makes her a true fashionista since her childhood days. Along with Kareena, a young Karisma Kapoor can be seen twinning with her sister in denim which she paired with a dark green t-shirt. On the other hand, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani are looking stunning as they pose for a family picture.

The cutest bride

We all saw how stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan looked as a bride when she got married to actor Saif Ali Khan. As a child, Kareena looked just as stunning, and adorable, as a bride as she posed for the above picture. In the picture, the 3 Idiots actor can be seen in a white dress with flowers adorning the veil. Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her pink chubby cheeks, looked extremely pretty.

