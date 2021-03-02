Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unseen Photo Binging On 'cheese' Takes The Internet By Storm

Kareena Kapoor recently became a mother for the second time and welcomed her baby boy. Recently, photos of Kareena Kapoor that were shared by her hairstylist Yianni Tsaptori has been doing the rounds on social media. The picture was posted around 3 weeks ago when Kareena was finishing up her shoots and brand deals before going on maternity leave.

The first picture shows a heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan doing her signature pout along with her crew for the gram. The second picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan giving a toothy smile to the camera while holding what seems to be a cheese board in her hands. The photos are from Kareena’s shoot.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Have No Plans To Introduce Taimur's Brother To Media

Kareena Kapoor's unseen photo

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Spotted Stepping Out With Son Taimur; Have A Look

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos

Vogue editor and stylist Anaita Shroff and Poonam Damania commented on the photos and dropped heart emojis in Yianni’s comment section. Kareena’s fans also poured their love for the actress by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, “wow so beautiful bebo” another commented, “Best bebo with best team.” Read some of the comments below:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About What It Is To Be A Parent, Reveals Glimpses From Her Album

A Glimpse through Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Just a few days after delivering her baby boy, Kareena Kapoor made a comeback to Instagram by posting a selfie on March 1 sharing that she missed her fans and the social media platform. Arjun Kapoor commented on the picture with “Roast chicken glow.”

The actress had recently posted the movie poster of Bhoot Police that stars her husband Saif Ali Khan along with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam which is set to hit the screen on September 10.

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy journey has been extensively covered by the paparazzi and the media. She has recently announced on her social media that she is coming up with a new book that will be a guide for all the new moms to be titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible that will be published sometime later in 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21 2021. Kareena Kapoor's baby boy Taimur who is now four was also snapped visiting his mother and his little brother at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Heads Home After Getting Discharged, Taimur & Saif Ali Spotted In Car

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.