Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes To Gift Taimur THIS Priceless Gift; Know Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently won hearts by giving one of the most heart-warming answers to a question about something she would like to give to her son Taimur Ali Khan. She said that she would like to give him a chance to meet his grandparents. Take a look at excerpts from her recent interview.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s priceless gift to Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke to a leading daily about the one thing that she would like to give to her beloved son, Taimur Ali Khan. In the interview, she was asked about the one thing she would want to gift Taimur. The twist in the question was that the thing that she chooses should not be materialistic, as in no amount of money would be able to buy that gift. To this question, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she would like to give her son a chance to meet his grandfathers. She would want him to meet Raj Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Pataudi. Both of them were great personalities and have contributed immensely to their respective fields.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a painting by Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a painting which was made by her son, Taimur Ali Khan. In the painting made, a bunch of people can be seen chilling at the beach. Kareena has mentioned in the caption for the post how Taimur is the Picasso of the house. He can be seen receiving a lot of love in the comments section. Take a look at the painting created by the little boy here.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

