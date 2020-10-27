Daily Ent Recap Oct 26: Mandira Bedi Adopts A Girl, Kareena Kapoor Spotted And More

A lot of events took place today on October 26, 2020, in the entertainment industry. From Mandira Bedi adopting her daughter Tara to Kareena Kapoor being spotted with her baby bump, a lot of celebrities made headlines. Here's a list of the top entertainment stories:

Kareena Kapoor flaunted her baby bump

Kareena Kapoor's baby bump was recently captured while she was leaving her flat in Bandra. She was dressed in a denim shirt and black pants while Saif Ali Khan was dressed in plain white Kurta Pyjama. She announced her pregnancy in August and this is the first time media spotted her outside with her baby bump. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's baby bump:

Mandira Bedi adopts a girl

Mandira Bedi recently announced that she adopted a baby girl on her social media. She also mentioned that the girl is 4 years old. She shared a family photo with her husband, son and Tara her daughter. She wrote," Welcoming her home with open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed" Take a look at their family photo:

Sonu Sood slams a Twitter user who accuses him of using fake accounts

Sonu Sood was recently accused of creating fake accounts and helping them to gain popularity as a PR activity. The user mentioned that the account had only 2-3 followers and wasn't legitimate. To this, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter and slammed the user. He posted pictures on his page as proof to show that these women do exist and asked the user to send fruits to the hospital and check on the patient if he was so concerned. Take a look at Sonu Sood's Twitter thread:

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

Silambarsan aka STR reveals first look of 'Eeswaran'

Silambarsan aka STR revealed Eeswaran's poster. The poster looked visually appealing to the fans as he posed with a snake in a field looking sharply at someone. Take a look at Eeswaran's poster:

Cardi B's husband Offset detained by cops

Cardi B's husband Offset who is an American rapper was recently detained by cops as he was seen with Cardi's cousin Marcelo Almanzar driving through a rally supporting Donald Trump. The cops detained him because he was allegedly waving guns at the pedestrians walking by. Although he was detained, he wasn't arrested while he recorded the entire incident on his Instagram live. Take a look at Offset's IG live:

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

