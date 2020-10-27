'Sister Squad': Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Shoot Together, Watch BTS Video

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child after Taimur with Saif Ali Khan is finishing off her professional commitments before the due date. The actress recently started work again with sister Karisma Kapoor after returning back from Delhi. Kareena and Karisma have teamed up for a shoot at home and Karisma is having all fun while shooting with her sister after a long time.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor unite for a shoot

Karisma shared a BTS boomerang video on Instagram where the two sisters can be seen twinning in the same clothes while getting ready for the shoot. Apart from that, Kareena who is seen getting the makeup is also seen flaunting her baby bump in the video. While captioning the boomerang video, the actress wrote, “Working with the sis always the best. Apart from this, as the two sisters were shooting at home, the paparazzi caught them in the frame while standing on the house balcony. In the photos, pregnant Kareena is seen clad in a grey sweatshirt with black jeans. The gorgeous star is flaunting her casual look and her hair is left loose. On the other hand, sister Karisma is seen twinning with her sister in a grey sweatshirt with jeans. The pictures were shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Read: 'Veere Di Wedding' Sequel To Go On Floors After Kareena Kapoor's Second Delivery?

Read: Kareena Kapoor Rejoices As 'Jab We Met' Clocks In 13 Successful Years Of Its Release

Actress Karisma Kapoor is not a big fan of "early morning shoots" as before bracing herself for the shoot with her sister, she shared her early morning face on Instagram. The picture was her straight-out-of-bed messy hair look which she shared to express that she is not used to early morning shoot. Though she seemed a little bit uncomfortable to start the day with work, yet she used hashtags like “#backtowork and #letsgo” which just defined the motivation she keeps inside to make her going every day.

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in August said they are expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump With Saif Ali Khan; Ranbir Parties With Alia & Family

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, And Taimur Fly Back To Mumbai; Family Spotted At The Airport

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.