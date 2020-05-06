Kareena Kapoor Loves Being A Part Of Photoshoots And These Pics Are Proof

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense. The Bollywood diva oozes confidence and attitude in whatever she dons. Kareena knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Apart from acting, the Jab We Met actor loves being a part of photoshoots and these pictures are proof. Take a look:

Times Kareena showed her love for being a part of photoshoots

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped on the sets of a photoshoot with Taimur Ali Khan. Photos of the Khan family on the set have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one such picture, we can see Kareena and Saif pose for the photoshoot, while Taimur is watching over them with a toy in hand. The photo is adorable for the sheer fact that Tim Tim is looking over while his parents go on with their work for the day.

The Refugee actor amped the festive fashion scene by donning a pretty polka dot saree from House of Masaba. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor accentuated her look with oversized silver jhumkas from Curio Cottage and a cocktail ring. Her desi diva look with thick brows, signature kohl filled eyes and beautiful black bindi completed her look.

Kareema Kapoor looks resplendent in these shots. She is seen wearing a grey lehenga choli with an off-white dupatta. She opted for a no-makeup dewy look with no jewellery. She tied hair in a bun, thus completing her ravishing look. Looking at her photo, one can get truly inspired to dress for their big days.

Kareena Kapoor looked ravishing as she walked the ramp wearing a bottle green body sculpting gown. Kareena's attire featured a plunging neckline which has been cascaded in a corset-like structure. The actor opted for a nude makeup look wherein she showcased her soft smokey lower lash line and nude glossy lips. She opted to choose a neat bun for hair-do.

