These Hilarious Kareena Kapoor's Memes Will Make You Nostalgic About Your School Days

Kareena Kapoor is not just adored for her acting chops, good looks, and sartorial choices but also for her sassy and free-spirited persona. Kareena believes in being her usual fun self even off the cameras which is nothing less than a treat to watch. Her quirky expressions, honest revelations, and a whacky sense of humor often define an entire mood for her die-hard fans.

It is not a hidden fact that the Angrezi Medium actor is often quick to invite some hilarious memes due to her performances and sass. Here are some epic memes of Kareena that will certainly remind you of your school life.

Kareena Kapoor's memes which defined one's school life

The Nightmare Indeed

Kareena is often touted as the 'queen of expressions' indeed and this meme is the proof. The Jab We Met actor can be seen giving a perturbed and a disturbing expression while looking down at a piece of paper. The meme is captioned saying, 'Me going through my mark sheet.'

One of the major 'perils' of school life was indeed going through our mark sheets especially when we dreaded off the outcome. Bebo's reaction was just every other student during their result day. This epic meme totally sums up that fear.

The Avoidable Question

One of the major terrifying moments for every student during their school life was their relatives asking them about their results. This was surely the question every student wanted to avoid. Trust Kareena to bring alive that feeling through this rib-tickling meme.

The meme has the Heroine actor dodging the question of the journalists at an event. She can be seen saying, 'Yes of course but now is not the time to talk but we will talk on that' with her fans folded and donning a pretty tensed expression. The meme perfectly sums up one's reactions when the relatives quipped them about their results.

The Terrifying Representation

Kareena is literally defining the 'actual representation' of a student indeed during their school life. The Golmaal 3 actor can be seen looking terrified of something in a jar that is being given to her by Arjun Kapoor. The meme depicts the representation of the two things which were indeed weary for a student.

While Bebo is depicted to be the student, Arjun, and the jar is being represented as the school and the assignments which were certainly a nightmare for some students. Check out the rib-tickling meme.

